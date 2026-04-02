San Diego FC returns from international break to face San Jose in a clash of top Western Conference teams

San Diego FC returns to action on Saturday on the road in San Jose in a matchup of two top teams in the MLS Western Conference.

The team is coming off a two-week international break, which head coach Mikey Varas said provided valuable training time following a busy start to the season.

"That's really what we've used this international window for -- an opportunity to get back on the training pitch after we had five games in 16 days, six games in 21 days. So, it's not a lot of training. It's been really good. The guys have responded really well, and they'll be ready to go," Varas told ABC 10News after training on Thursday at the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center in El Cajon.

Star player Anders Dreyer returned to the team but was unavailable to the media following a heartbreaking game for his home country of Denmark. Dreyer provided an assist on an extra-time corner kick to tie their match against Czechia. However, his penalty kick in the shootout was blocked, and Denmark failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"It's only people who are brave and talented who take the risks to make a difference in life, and I think he represented San Diego really well," Varas said of Dreyer.

New SDFC forward and MLS veteran Lewis Morgan also praised his teammate.

"I thought he was brilliant in the game. He's someone we're lucky to have here," Morgan added.

Morgan figures to play a growing role for SDFC as the season progresses. He noted he has been impressed with what the new team has built in such a short time after debuting as an expansion club barely over a year ago.

"It doesn't feel like a new club. All the guys have done so well up to this point, and we're really looking forward to taking the next steps," Morgan said.

For Morgan and the rest of SDFC, the next step means moving up the Western Conference standings with a win over San Jose. The Earthquakes are currently tied for second place with 12 points in the table. SDFC has 11 points with their three wins and two draws.

"So far we're five games into the season. We've not lost yet, and we're trying to make that six," Morgan said.

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