San Diego FC looks to snap a 40-day winless streak in an upcoming away match against Real Salt Lake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC is looking to bounce back after going more than 40 days without a win in a Major League Soccer match.

"Right now it's not really going our way," SDFC head coach Mikey Varas said after training on Thursday.

Despite the recent struggles, morale remains high at the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center as the team prepares for an away match at Real Salt Lake this weekend.

SDFC suffered a 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United FC on Saturday. SDFC defender Luca Bombino scored the team's only goal. Minnesota quickly came back to tie the match when Kyle Duncan went over the top of Bombino to earn the equalizer on a header to the back post. Another goal sent SDFC to a second straight MLS defeat following a pair of draws in March since their last victory.

"It's definitely frustrating because we expect a lot from ourselves. Things haven't necessarily gone our way, but we know that we have all the talent and the hard work within the squad to achieve the things we want to do on the field," Bombino said.

Varas saw signs that his team is emerging from its recent slump.

"Last game was a step in the right direction, even though the result didn't go our way, so we're feeling like we're getting back on track, and now it's about taking another step together," Varas said.

SDFC would like to take that step with all 11 players on the pitch. A string of red cards in six straight matches has led to players getting sent off, putting the team at a major disadvantage.

"It's more difficult to play with 10 guys. The way we play, we need all 11 players on the field," said midfielder Anibal Godoy.

Defender Chris McVey will need to sit out Saturday's match in Salt Lake City due to two of his two yellow cards in the loss to Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.

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