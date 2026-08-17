San Diego FC heads to Portland without Anders Dreyer after red card in LAFC win

San Diego FC secured one of its best wins of the season Saturday, but the victory came at a cost. Forward Anders Dreyer earned a red card late in the match and will miss Wednesday's road game at the Portland Timbers.

The game against LAFC remained scoreless for nearly all 90 minutes before a video review determined LAFC committed a handball infraction in the box. That led to a penalty kick for Dreyer, who converted and celebrated by removing his shirt — a move that, under MLS rules, resulted in a yellow card warning.

During stoppage time, Dreyer picked up a second yellow card. The two yellows together meant a red card ejection and a one-game suspension.

Head coach Mikey Varas addressed the challenge of taking the pitch without his team's top performer.

"Yeah, we've played a couple of games without him, but you're absolutely right, he's played a majority of the minutes, he's such an influential player for us. We're analyzing, tactically, right now, about how to replace him, specifically against Portland. Ultimately it's a great opportunity for someone else to step and find out exactly who we are in a really tough match without him," Varas said after training on Monday at the team's Sharp Health Care Performance Center in El Cajon.

New designated player Elias Achouri, who made his debut late in the match against LAFC, could see more playing time Wednesday in Portland.

Midfielder Marcus Ingvartsen said the team is already focused on what comes next.

"We don't have too much time to think about the last game. It's about looking forward to the next and it's nice to have a busy schedule," Ingvartsen said.

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