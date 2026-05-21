San Diego FC faces Vancouver in World Cup break send-off; Wave earn road draw

San Diego FC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Western Conference Finals rematch Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium before embarking on a two-month World Cup break.

Head coach Mikey Varas said the match carries significant weight heading into the hiatus.

"This is a barometer test, and that's what it is at the end of the day. It's going to have a playoff feel to it because (after the match) we all go on break, and we're all up for that. We love that pressure," Varas said after Thursday's training session at the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center in El Cajon.

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen echoed that sentiment ahead of the high-stakes matchup.

"They play great football, but I think we've been playing really great football, also, the last games. Now, it's about getting that result and going into the break with a good feeling," Ingvartsen said.

Ingvartsen nearly delivered that feeling Saturday night against FC Cincinnati, scoring what appeared to be the winning goal in the dying moments of stoppage time. In a shocking twist, Cincinnati answered just seconds after the restart to earn a 3-3 draw — San Diego FC's fourth straight match without a loss, but also the third time the club has allowed a late goal and settled for just one point.

The San Diego Wave, meanwhile, salvaged a point on the road Wednesday night, getting a stoppage-time goal from rookie Trinity Byers to earn a 2-2 draw at Houston. The Wave return home to host Orlando on Sunday — the same day San Diego FC begins its long mid-summer break.

Varas said the time off will give the club an opportunity to address areas of concern from the first half of the season.

"It gives us a chance to reset, get people fresh, and then work on the details the first half of the season has basically told us, get these right, and you'll be more competitive," Varas said.

The second half of the MLS season begins July 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

