Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

Rublev overpowers San Diego native Nakashima in San Diego Open

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
Team Europe's Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns the ball to Team World's Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, at Laver Cup tennis, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Andrey Rublev
Nakashima tennis.png
Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 01:02:19-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Andrey Rublev has overpowered wild-card entry Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the San Diego Open.

Rublev is fresh off helping Team Europe win the Laver Cup exhibition in Boston.

He used big forehands to take control of points from the baseline Wednesday at the San Diego hard-court tournament that was a late addition to the ATP calendar to make up for the cancellation of the tour’s Asian swing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rublev plays No. 6 seed Diego Schwartzman next. No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 8 Dan Evans also won matches Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE