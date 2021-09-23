San Diego tennis pro preps for tournament aboard USS Midway flight deck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For ATP Tour tennis player Brandon Nakashima, the flight deck of the USS Midway was the perfect place to promote next weeks inaugural San Diego Open.

"I grew up here in San Diego, and was never able to experience this and check this really cool museum out. It's such a big part of history, so it's just a really cool experience to come up here and hit some tennis balls, which i think is really special."

The San Diego Open will be played at the Barnes Tennis Center in Pt. Loma, and it marks the first time a men's ATP Tour event has been played in San Diego.

"As tennis players, we are always traveling and being away from home. So to have a tournament finally in San Diego where I grew up, and where I've always practiced, it's a great opportunity for me."

Nakashima who is one of three San Diegan's playing in the event, turned professional last year and is now ranked 85th in the ATP world rankings.

"I'm definitely happy with the way I'm progressing so far in my career. I'm still very young and still have a lot of things to improve on and develop in my game, but I think I'm on the right tack right now."

The 20-year-old comes to the San Diego Open after making headlines a few weeks back at the U.S. Open when he upset fellow American John Isner in straight sets.

"It was definitely a good win for me, on one of the biggest stages at the U.S. Open. It was really cool and I definitely gained a lot of experience and confidence from that match."

Tickets to the tournament are available HERE. They are quickly selling out.