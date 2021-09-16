San Diego to host professional Men's Tennis tournament September 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A professional tennis tournament is coming back to San Diego for the first time in years. The $600,000 San Diego Open will begin at the end of the month.

Little by little, the 2,000 person stadium seats at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma are coming together.

"You're going to be able to watch some of the best players in the world really close," General manager Ryan Redondo said.

Redondo said it is an honor to host some of the biggest names in Men's Professional tennis. Players like world number five, Andrey Rublev, and gold medalist and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are scheduled to play.

San Diego County has not hosted a professional tennis match since La Costa Resort in Carlsbad lost its bid to host the Women's Southern California Open after 2015.

Because of the Pandemic, last year, the San Diego Aviators played their entire season at the World Team Tennis "bubble" in West Virginia. That is why Redondo said the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)'s San Diego Open starting September 25, 2021, is a huge comeback for the city, something he said even Padres fans are sure to love.

"This is like being right next to Tatis. So to see that level of athleticism and performance, if you're a sports fan, this is where you want to be," Redondo said.

San Diego's own, Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima were also just added to the main draw.

"That's even better for hometown guys being able to play right in front of their friends and family," Redondo said.

Although the San Diego Open is scheduled as a one-off event, Redondo hopes the success of this tournament convinces the ATP to make San Diego a tennis destination for years to come.

"[I want them to think] You know what? We had such a great experience. It's a wonderful city. The stakeholders and the community members are so supportive. Let's look at San Diego in the future," Redondo said.

Tickets are available HERE. They are quickly selling out.