Padres To Face Cubs In Wild-Card Series

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres were assured today of facing the Chicago

Cubs in a National League wild-card series beginning Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs clinched the National League's top wild-card playoff berth

with a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday in Chicago, improving their record to 91-70, assuring they will finish the regular season with more victories with the Padres, who are 88-72 entering tonight's game at Petco Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres will be the No. 5 seed in the National League and the Cubs

the fourth seed. The entire best-of-three series will be played at Wrigley Field, where the Padres were 1-2 this season. The Padres won two of three from Chicago at Petco Park.

This will be the second postseason meeting between the Padres and

Cubs. The Padres defeated Chicago three games to two in the 1984 National League Championship Series, winning the final three games at Jack Murphy Stadium after losing the first two at Wrigley Field.

