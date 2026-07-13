Padres reach All-Star break at .500, 3.5 games out of playoff spot

The Padres scored the fewest runs in baseball in the first half of the season, but remain in the playoff hunt heading into the second half.

The San Diego Padres scored just 379 runs in the first half of the season — the fewest in all of baseball — yet finished the half at 48-48, sitting just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot.

The team showed signs of momentum heading into the All-Star break, winning 5 of their final 8 games, including a pair of one-run victories over the Toronto Blue Jays to close out a winning homestand.

Manager Craig Stammen said the late-half surge reflected a team beginning to find its identity.

"Hopefully, players are starting to feel what their role is on the team, and how they're going to help us win, and when guys start doing that, and leaning into those roles, it leads to a lot of team victories," Stammen said after Sunday's 5-4 win at Petco Park.

Stammen said the strong finish heading into the break was something the club could build on.

"You know, it's just a good taste in our mouth we can think about for the next four days and then get back after it on Friday."

The second half opens with a 10-game road trip to Kansas City, Atlanta, and Miami — a stretch Stammen acknowledged will be a significant test.

"We've got our work cut out for us. The schedule doesn't get any easier. It's big league baseball, but this is what we've asked for, is to be in, somewhat, contention, and to be able to fight for a playoff spot."

How the Padres perform in the early weeks of the second half will likely shape the decisions of General Manager A.J. Preller at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. With injuries mounting, starting pitching remains a need. On the offensive side, Manny Machado has provided a boost, hitting .314 with a 1.054 OPS over the past 14 games.

Stammen acknowledged the weight the team has historically placed on Machado's performance.

"The Padres have always gone how Manny goes, which is a lot of pressure on somebody," Stammen said.

But Stammen made clear that Machado alone won't be enough to carry the club into October.

"They've been doing everything I've asked for in the first half of the season, and I'm probably going to ask for more in the second half."

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