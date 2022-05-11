Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

Padres manager Bob Melvin to have prostate surgery

Padres Melvin Baseball
(AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
New San Diego Padres baseball team manager Bob Melvin speaks during an introductory press conference Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in San Diego.
Padres Melvin Baseball
Padres Melvin Surgery
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 20:27:25-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says he’ll have prostate surgery and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip.

Melvin says he doesn’t think he has cancer, but doctors won't know until the surgery. Melvin was in street clothes during his pregame session with the media on Tuesday.

Melvin says he’s been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip last Wednesday night. He has been bothered by what the team called a gastrointestinal issue.

He was at the ballpark last Thursday night but did not manage in a 2-1 win against Miami. Bench coach Ryan Christenson will be interim manager.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate