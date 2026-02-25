Padres' Jake Cronenworth fighting for players as MLB labor talks loom ahead of CBA deadline

PEORIA, Ariz. (KGTV) — San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth is preparing for his 7th season in brown and gold, but his work this spring extends well beyond the diamond at the Peoria Sports Complex.

Cronenworth is one of eight players serving on the Major League Baseball Players Association executive subcommittee, putting him at the center of labor negotiations as the current collective bargaining agreement between players and owners is set to expire in December.

"It's something that I take a ton of pride in. I truly do love fighting for not just our guys but all of the players in baseball. It is 1,200-plus guys that we're going to battle for at the table," Cronenworth told ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins on his "Ben and Woods" radio show on 97.3 The Fan.

The issues at stake are complex. The always-thoughtful Cronenworth acknowledged that many fans want to see more competitive balance across the league and less spending by the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. But like most players, he does not believe a salary cap is the answer, and pointed to late Padres Chairman Peter Seidler as the ideal representation of a forward-thinking team owner.

"Fans should want their team to win. 100 percent. We're a perfect example of what that looks like. God bless Peter's soul, but he did things the right way. He signed guys and drove people into the stands, and look at where we are now," Cronenworth said.

Owners are reportedly ready to fight for a cap and could lock out players in the offseason. For now, Cronenworth says he remains grateful for what he and his fellow players have as they prepare for another season.

"Showing up in the morning, and having breakfast and coffee with the guys every day...we're truly blessed. It's so much fun," Cronenworth said.

Baseball has not missed a game due to a labor stoppage since 1994. For that streak to continue, it will take significant work from 30 owners and player leaders like Cronenworth as the December deadline approaches.

