Padres GM outlines offseason priorities as spring training approaches

Petco Park was buzzing over the weekend at Padres FanFest, where General Manager A.J. Preller revealed several roster areas he needs to improve with spring training just over one week away.

"Continuing to add to the starting pitching side of things. I think we understand, a bat, probably multiple bats, and kind of rounding out the bench, those are some areas that we're looking to address here in the next few weeks," Preller said.

That's a lot still on Preller's plate, but he's had success with late offseason moves in recent years, including the addition of pitcher Nick Pivetta last February.

New manager Craig Stammen also touched on several key issues, including who will replace Luis Arraez at first base after Arraez signed with the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.

"Right now, penciled in as our number one option is Gavin Sheets. Gavin's pretty excited about playing first base again," Stammen said.

That's a big opportunity for Sheets, who was one of last year's surprises, hitting 19 home runs primarily as an outfielder and designated hitter. Of course, that raises the question of who will fill the designated hitter role.

"It's probably a spot we're going to keep open throughout the season to be able to give Manny a day DHing, Xander a day DHing, Fernando, Laureano, Merrill. I think it's a strategic way to keep those guys a little fresher throughout the season," Stammen said.

That will be a big key, because Stammen and Preller both know the Padres will only go as far as their stars take them. The top news from FanFest may have been Fernando Tatis Jr. declaring himself ready for a huge season at the plate.

"My best years are definitely ahead of me, and this year is going to be one of those. There's no limit," Tatis said.

Tatis was already an All-Star last year, but believes he's worked out some mechanical issues that were holding him back. If true, Tatis certainly could be an MVP candidate in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

