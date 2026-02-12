Padres GM A.J. Preller discusses contract, roster moves at spring training

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Padres General Manager A.J. Preller offered insights into his future with the team and roster construction plans during a spring training media session at the Peoria Sports Complex.

Preller remains without a contract extension as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the year. Despite the uncertainty, he expressed optimism about reaching an agreement soon.

"Hoping to line up on something, have something here that focus can be back on the field, and go from there. But we'll see where it goes in the next couple of days," Preller said.

The GM indicated that the impending sale of the Padres isn't a major factor in his contract negotiations. He's not setting any deadlines for an extension but emphasized his commitment to San Diego and his goal of building a World Series-winning roster.

Preller believes the team has most of the pieces in place for another playoff run, though some work remains to be done.

"Similar to past years, I feel we have a team that's gonna be competitive, gotta a real chance to look up and go play in the World Series, go play in October. But we also understand we've got a little work to do to round the team out," Preller said.

The GM was specific about the team's remaining needs, stating he's still looking to add a starting pitcher and another bat for the lineup or bench before the season begins.

One position the Padres won't be addressing is catcher. Preller expressed confidence in Luis Campusano serving as backup to Freddy Fermin after Campusano spent most of last season in the minor leagues.

"Campy's a super-hard worker. He could have sat there and complained, kind of felt sorry for himself. He went there and just tried to get better. He had a great year, and I think it's going to help him out a lot here this year," Preller said.

Most players are now in camp, including Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Sunday.

