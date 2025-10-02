Padres fans pack Gallagher Square to cheer team on in must-win Wild Card game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the Padres and Cubs were battling it out under the lights at Wrigley Field, the real party was happening back home at Petco Park.

With their postseason dreams on the line in a win-or-go-home Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, hundreds of Padres fans filled Gallagher Square to rally behind their team.

The Friar faithful showed up strong — waving yellow towels, chanting, and creating a sea of brown and gold that carried across the downtown ballpark.

“Pretty much we just came out here to support our team and basically keep it local,” Matt Grace told me.

For many, the Padres are more than just a team — they’re family.

“My entire life, there was no choice,” lifelong fan Laura Zaltlin said. “You were born, and you were a Padres fan.”

The midday start didn’t stop anyone. Some fans even left work early to be part of the crowd.

“Shout out our work — letting us leave early, you know — PTO!," Memo told me with his die-hard Padres fan crew. “We’re coming out and rooting for the Padres. Let’s go!”

That energy was everywhere. Families tossed baseballs, kids wore jerseys, and fans held onto one simple game plan: positivity.

“Keeping the faith,” longtime fans Cynthia and Stephanie explained. “This is exactly what we expected — nothing less than this.”

Another added, “It’s so nice. In general, Petco is so welcoming. Families and kids are playing ball, everyone’s in a good mood, good vibes — just here to support the Padres.”

Whether the Friars win or lose, the passion of their fans remains. As one group of young fans shouted at the end of the night: “Keep the faith!”

And with the Padres’ postseason hopes still alive, that’s exactly what San Diego plans to do.

