NASCAR's Adurił 250 Race the Base at Coronado: What fans need to know before heading to the track

Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to descend on Coronado this week for the Aduril 250 Race the Base, and officials from NASCAR, the City of Coronado, California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, and the U.S. Navy say they will be ready when the green flag waves Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Coronado has just two access points by car — via the Silver Strand and at the Coronado Bay Bridge — making traffic management a top priority for local and state agencies.

"We expect heavy traffic before and after each race, with the greatest impacts occurring at the conclusion of the races on Saturday and Sunday evenings," Coronado Police Chief Paul Connelly said during an early-week news conference outside the base.

NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo urged fans to plan ahead and arrive early.

"Come early. We have our parking lots open at 7 (am). Gates are at 9 (am), and we have gate gifts for the first 10,000 people through the doors."

Getting into Coronado is only part of the challenge — fans also need to access Naval Air Station, Coronado. NAS Coronado Commanding Officer Captain Loren Jacobi offered this advice for those arriving at the Admiral James B. Stockdale Gate and other access points.

"One of the big takeaways? Look at where you're parking, what the color of your parking is, and then look at the NASCAR San Diego website to see what gate you should access."

NASCAR also released a video featuring actor and comedian David Koechner to drive home the access and traffic message.

"Let's review your mission objectives. Bring your photo ID. Arrive early. Have your parking pass ready. Carpool if possible. America needs you." Koechner said while channeling his Anchorman character, 70's sportscaster Champ Kind.

For those who have not yet purchased tickets, options are extremely limited. Lupo said general admission for Saturday and Sunday is sold out.

"Its been absolutely incredible. I'm proud to tell you that we're fully committed with general admission for Saturday and Sunday. We do have a small amount of premium hospitality left, but other than that, we're at the max." Lupo said.

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