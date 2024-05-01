Mira Mesa High School grad Giovani Santillan eyeing a world title fight

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Giovani Santillan first laced up the boxing gloves when he was 8 years old, and he still remembers that day like it was yesterday.

"I remember it was a good day. I was happy, my dad was happy, it was my first sparring session. I was nervous, but it felt great to land some shots."

By the age of ten, he knew he was destined to be a professional boxer. Although, he says he kept it under wraps while a student at Mira Mesa High School.

"Not a lot of people knew. They didn't know that this was something I took very seriously,"

So far it's been quite a boxing career for Santillan. The 32-year-old is currently undefeated in the welterweight division with a 32 - 0 record.

"It's always easy to keep going when things are going well, but it's the times when things start getting tough that you really have to push through and keep going. That is how to be successful in this sport and in anything,"

Santillan is the WBO number-one ranked contender, and his goal is to bring a world title to San Diego. I

"I'm number one in the WBO, and I'm super close for a world title shot. The world champion, Crawford, holds that belt right now, but he might be moving up a division. If that happens, my next fight could be made into a world title fight."

He is definitely excited about that next fight, which is May 18th at Pechanga Arena.

"It's always very cool for me to be fighting here in my hometown. All the people that know me and have been following my career, and supporting me, have a chance to watch me come out and fight live."

