Machado stays hot as Darvish, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after scoring off an RBI-double by Eric Hosmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 6, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 7:58 AM, May 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado got another big hit for the San Diego Padres, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory against the skidding Miami Marlins.

Machado reached base three times and had two hits, including a critical RBI single as the Padres won for the fourth time in five games while handing the Marlins their sixth straight loss.

The star third baseman gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with his two-out single in the fifth. That run proved to be huge after Darvish gave up Jesús Aguilar’s monster two-run homer in the sixth. Darvish allowed five hits in his longest outing of the year. He struck out three and walked none.

