Luke List beats Zalatoris in Farmers playoff for first win

Denis Poroy/AP
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 21:03:27-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke List earned his first PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Torrey Pines. He held off Will Zalatoris well after sunset to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

List began the final round five shots back of leaders Zalatoris and Jason Day.

He had to wait nearly two hours after finishing his final-round 66 to see if he had a shot for the first win in a career that began in 2013.

Zalatoris missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th, forcing a playoff. After both players rescued their errant tee shots from a fairway bunker, List put an exceptional 131-foot approach shot within a foot of the cup.

