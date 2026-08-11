Local entrepreneur's Huupe Arena system turns any basketball hoop into a smart hoop

Paul Anton grew up loving both basketball and technology — and now he's combining them with his latest product, the Huupe Arena, a smart system that can turn any basketball hoop into a data-tracking training tool.

"There's two things you need to play basketball -- a ball, and a hoop. And we've made the hoop smart," Anton told ABC 10News while demonstrating Huupe Arena on a home court in Encinitas.

Anton, the entrepreneur behind Huupe, says the idea came from staying connected with family and friends through the game.

"My mom played college basketball. She was the star of the family. I was always the nerd who loved technology and basketball and blending them together, and when I went away for school, university, I stayed in touch with my little brothers and best friends back home by playing basketball on Snapchat. We'd record baskets on our cellphones and send them back to each other," Anton said.

The original Huupe system tracks shots similar to a golf simulator. The Huupe Arena is the company's newest product and is designed to work with existing basketball hoops in driveways and backyards.

"It turns any basketball hoop into a smart hoop," Anton said.

Setup takes about 10 minutes. Users clip the device onto their backboard, download the app, and the system begins tracking performance data.

"We also provide form analysis, and an AI shooting coach to give you that feedback and how to make your shot better," Anton said.

Anton says the heart of the product is straightforward: helping players see their progress over time.

"Showing how much you improve. Day after day, week after week, month after month," Anton said.

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