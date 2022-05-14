Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

Kim, Myers lead Padres' hit barrage in 11-6 win over Braves

Travis Demeritte, Austin Nola
John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte, bottom, is tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, top, as he tries to score on a Marcell Ozuna base hit in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Travis Demeritte, Austin Nola
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 09:55:32-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Will Smith, Wil Myers went deep in the sixth against Max Fried and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6.

Kim homered for the fourth time after Eric Hosmer and Myers singled against Smith to make it 7-6. Myers added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 8-6. His 421-foot solo shot to center in the sixth gave San Diego a 4-2 lead.

Kim, Hosmer and Myers each had three hits as San Diego tied a season-high with 16 of them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate