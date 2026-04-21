Kennedy Wesley returns to the first-place Wave after scoring her first international goal for the USWNT

After achieving a major career milestone in international play, Kennedy Wesley and the Wave are back to NWSL action this week. The team is looking to pick up where they left off with a four-game winning streak and at the top of the league standings.

"It's exciting. I think it's exactly where we want to be, exactly where we know we should be. We have a really high standard here," Wesley told ABC 10News after practice on Tuesday in Del Mar.

Not only is her team in first place, but the 25-year-old defender just completed a successful stint with the U.S. Women's National Team. Wesley scored her first career international goal in a 3-0 win over Japan last weekend.

"It was amazing. I think it's something that you can only dream of, and it was a very surreal moment, but Jaedyn Shaw played in the perfect ball and I was in the right place at the right time," Wesley said.

Now, Wesley and the Wave are heading to Colorado this week for a showdown against Denver Summit FC as part of ION's nationally televised Saturday doubleheader. The team will try to find the form that rocketed them into first place through five games after losing their season opener.

"We're playing some really good soccer. I think we've evolved in a lot of ways from game one to game five, so we're ultimately just trying to fine-tune those things and continue that momentum going forward," Wesley said.

After trips to Denver and Portland, the Wave return home on Sunday, May 3, to host Bay FC.

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