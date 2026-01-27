Joe Musgrove closing in on return to Padres after Tommy John surgery

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is nearing his highly anticipated return to the mound after missing the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

The last time fans saw Musgrove pitch for the Padres was October 2, 2024, against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series. Days later, he underwent the surgery that sidelined him for more than a year.

Now, with spring training just two weeks away, Musgrove says his arm feels good and he's ready to contribute to what could be another playoff run for San Diego.

"Over the last three to four weeks, I've really started to hit a stride, and feeling physically really good now, and more consistent recovery," Musgrove told ABC 10News.

The pitcher spoke while helping open the refurbished Miracle League Field at San Dieguito County Park. After months of patient rehabilitation on his right elbow, Musgrove expressed eagerness to begin the 2026 baseball season.

"It's very difficult to get through a year like that when you don't have the release of getting to go pitch and get that energy out. You spend all year working and working with no ability to go out and let that work show. I feel really good right now. I feel like I'm in a good position physically and mentally for season, and seeing the fan base get riled up for the start of spring -- it's the best time of the year," Musgrove said.

The Padres desperately need Musgrove's return. With Yu Darvish out for the season and possibly headed toward retirement, and Dylan Cease signing a $210 million free agent contract with Toronto, San Diego is counting on Musgrove to return to his form as one of the National League's top starters from 2021 through 2024.

"I know at some point I'm going to hit my stride and start to feel more and more normal the further away I get from the surgery," Musgrove said.

Despite not facing a major league hitter for more than 15 months, Musgrove enters 2026 with confidence in his abilities.

"When I'm on the field, whether I have my best stuff or don't, I feel really confident in my ability to get outs and complete and give us a good chance to win," Musgrove said.

Musgrove admits he'll need to be careful with his pitch counts early in the season, but says he won't have an innings limit and expects to be ready to pitch deep into October for another potential Padres playoff run.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

