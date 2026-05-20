Jimmie Johnson returns to hometown San Diego ahead of historic NASCAR race at Naval Air Station North Island

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — 7-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson returned to his hometown of San Diego this week, signing hundreds of autographs at the Naval Exchange at North Island for sailors and families ahead of next month's Anduril 250 Race the Base.

Johnson admitted he once doubted a NASCAR race in San Diego was even possible.

"I just couldn't fathom an oval, and I just didn't think street course would be possible, but to have it here on the base, once enough was shared with me, it clicked and made a lot of sense," Johnson said during the event on Monday afternoon.

Each driver in the race will be paired with an official Navy sponsor. Johnson's sponsor is the HSC-21 Blackjacks. The squadron's executive officer, Commander Thomas Mennerich, marked the occasion by presenting Johnson with squadron patches and a flight suit shirt.

"It's the first time ever that a NASCAR race is taking place on a Naval military installation, so it's a really awesome opportunity," Mennerich told ABC 10News.

Construction on the track begins later this month. Johnson has already tested the course in a simulator and is expecting an intense race.

"If you get it wrong and get off-line, there are some pretty big penalties, if you get it wrong, so I really there could be a fare amount of carnage," Johnson said.

The Anduril 250 will be Johnson's second-to-last NASCAR race ever. He plans to make his final farewell at next year's Daytona 500. Johnson said the hometown race is something he is still taking in.

"What are you thinking? This is incredible," Johnson said.

The green flag drops at the Anduril 250 Race the Base at Naval Air Station North Island on June 21.

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