J.J. Spaun returns to Torrey Pines as world No. 7 after life-changing U.S. Open victory

J.J. Spaun's legendary 64-foot birdie putt to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club vaulted the San Diego State product from the ranks of PGA Tour journeymen into one of golf's elite players. Now ranked seventh in the world, Spaun returns to Torrey Pines for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open with newfound confidence and recognition.

"I mean I get recognized a lot more than I have the last nine years, but it's pretty cool. It's a constant reminder of the success I've had and how the hard work had paid off," Spaun said on Wednesday following the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am.

The transformation has been remarkable. At the start of 2025, Spaun was struggling to make cuts and considering high school coaching as a backup plan. His dramatic victory at Oakmont changed everything, catapulting him into golf's upper echelon.

"A place that's near and dear to my heart," Spaun said of Torrey Pines. "You know, after winning last year, at the U.S. Open, at Oakmont, it's just given me more belief that this course (Torrey Pines) is big, and it's tough, but so is the place that I won," Spaun said about his return to San Diego.

A strong performance this week could push Spaun ahead of his fellow San Diego State alumnus and friend Xander Schauffele in the world rankings. The two-time major winner isn't surprised by Spaun's success.

"Everyone loves J.J., and everyone would always rave about how good he is," Schauffele said on Tuesday. "There's a lot of guys that are like that around here, but until you prove it to yourself in big spots, and sometimes you don't get that opportunity, but he did, and I think he obviously proved it to himself and everyone else."

Spaun credits Schauffele's success as inspiration for his own breakthrough.

"His success really inspired me. He's a great player, and he's a great friend, and it's just so cool to see him succeed, and then him kind of give that feeling back to me when I was successful," Spaun said.

The two Aztecs will be paired together for the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

