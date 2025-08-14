How to score the best deals on Padres tickets as team leads division

Finding the perfect seats at the ballpark doesn't have to break the bank. There are several strategies that can help fans save money while still enjoying America's favorite pastime.



Plan weeks in advance or buy last-minute

Planning ahead is one of the most effective ways to secure good seats at reasonable prices. Tickets for games a month out are typically much less expensive than those for the upcoming weekend.

For those who prefer spontaneity, last-minute deals can also yield significant savings. Apps like SeatGeek, GameTime, StubHub, Vivid and TickPick specialize in last-minute offers from ticket holders looking to sell.



Compare pricing and watch for hidden fees

When purchasing tickets, it's important to compare prices across multiple platforms. While SeatGeek is the official partner of MLB, other platforms may offer better deals.

Buyers should be particularly vigilant about hidden fees, as some platforms include them while others don't.



Watch for discounts

Military members and veterans can take advantage of special discounts offered by the Padres, including 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off the rest of the week. These discounts require verification through GovX ID.

AAA members also qualify for preferred pricing on Padres tickets this season, and can save a few buck by going through their platform.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

