Hosmer, Machado help Padres pull away late, top D-backs 5-2

Matt York/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado fields a base hit by Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:39 AM, Apr 10, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, Manny Machado added an RBI double and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2.

The game was tied at 2 when Machado led off the eighth with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hosmer followed with his second single of the game that scored Machado.

Joe Musgrove threw six innings for the Padres with eight strikeouts, two runs on five hits and no walks. Steven Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his major league debut.

