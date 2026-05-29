Hometown USD Toreros aim to contend at NCAA men's golf championship

The 30 best college golf teams in the country are competing at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad to determine this year's NCAA men's champion.

While SEC powers like Auburn, Florida, and Texas are considered the favorites, the hometown USD Toreros are hoping to be a surprise contender.

"College golf is special. I mean, I love being involved in it," USD golf coach Evan Emerick told ABC 10News before the tournament. "It's like, really, really difficult to get here. There's so many good coaches, so many good players. We're just happy to get here, and obviously, we're still growing and still getting better."

The Toreros' path to the championship wasn't easy. They entered the final round of their NCAA Regional in Oregon as long shots to make it to La Costa.

"I think we were 8 or 9 shots out of it going into that last round. None of us gave up, that was the main thing. We all still believed we could make it. Coach kept up locked in, and we just went out the next day, treated it like any other, and played good golf, and luckily, we made it," fifth-year senior Ian Maspat said.

Maspat, a Scripps Ranch High School product, has emerged as a team leader this season. Emerick credits him with helping build a special squad.

"The team chemistry is kind of what I love about this job and it's been unbelievable. Probably one of the best I've ever coached in my 12 years," said Emerick.

Maspat said he is excited to compete for a championship close to home, in front of family and friends.

"I think we're due. We're excited. We're hoping for the best. We've been working really hard and have full belief in ourselves and are going to trust our game and just have some fun," Maspat said.

Maspat backed up that confidence in the opening round, shooting a 6-under par 66 to take the early individual lead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

