Holiday Bowl finds new home at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed.

Holiday Bowl executive director Mark Neville confirmed the move. He and officials from the San Diego Padres will unveil renderings of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field.

No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.

Neville began looking at Petco Park as an option since it became apparent that Qualcomm Stadium’s lifespan was coming to an end after the NFL’s Chargers moved to Los Angeles following the 2016 season.