Golfer J.J. Spaun wins the Valero Texas Open and climbs to number five in the world before the Masters

(KGTV) — 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, securing his third career PGA Tour title ahead of this week's Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Spaun drove the green on the par-4 17th hole during the final round, setting up an eagle to shoot a 67 and take the clubhouse lead. He secured the victory as other contenders fell short. The win marks his second in San Antonio, following a victory at the same tournament in 2022.

"My youngest daughter wasn't born yet when I first won here in 2022, so it was cool to have the whole family here. It's such a fun week," Spaun said.

The San Diego State product had a tough time making cuts early this year and had not finished better than 24th in a tournament before the win.

"My whole game was just, like, a mess," Spaun said.

Spaun tried to live up to his own expectations as the reigning U.S. Open champion.

"Like, I put way too much pressure on myself that I needed to be that 6th (ranked) player in the world that tees it up every week and needs to show up and needs to play well and needs to contend. That's an uncomfortable position for me because I've never been there," Spaun said after his round.

Spaun is now up to number five in the world rankings as he heads to Augusta, where Masters practice rounds are underway. He will be among the favorites as he looks for his second major title.

"I don't have to be perfect to win golf tournaments," Spaun said.

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