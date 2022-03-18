Watch
Creighton rallies, gets 72-69 OT victory over San Diego St

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Nathan Mensah
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) works to shoot as San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) defends in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 22:33:14-04

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied for a 72-69 victory over San Diego State in an NCAA Tournament opener.

The Blue Jays hadn’t led since the first five minutes of the game when Alexander drove right and was fouled on the layup.

The free throw put Creighton ahead 71-69 with 1:08 remaining. He also had the tying basket late in regulation.

Creighton will play the Kansas-Texas Southern winner in the Midwest Region on Saturday. The Aztecs couldn't get a potential tying shot off in the final seconds of OT.

