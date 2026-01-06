Could this be the PGA Tour's final visit to San Diego? Farmers Insurance Open faces uncertain future

The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines could be facing major changes in 2027, raising questions about whether this month's tournament might be the PGA Tour's last visit to San Diego.

Century Club CEO Marty Gorsich remains optimistic despite swirling rumors about the tour's future schedule changes that could shorten or eliminate the early-season swing through California.

"There is definitely talk about some change and it could be some major change. To me that's exciting, it's opportunistic. Does that threaten the future of Torrey? I don't think so," Gorsich told ABC 10News.

The tournament, which has been a San Diego tradition since the 1950s, runs January 29 through February 1 at Torrey Pines. After four years of Wednesday through Saturday play to avoid NFL conflicts, the event returns to its traditional Thursday to Sunday schedule on the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Tournament organizers announced several early player commitments, including defending champion Harris English, who rose to No. 13 in the world rankings and earned a spot on the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

Gorsich emphasized the tournament's significance in professional golf.

"The best players want to win at the hardest places. That's the trophy you want on your shelves. I beat Torrey Pines. I won here. There's a few courses that are like that. This is one of them. It belongs in the mix," Gorsich said.

Preparations are currently underway at Torrey Pines for this year's event. Gorsich said ticket sales are up with the return of a Sunday finish, and fans can expect new food and entertainment options when the tournament begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

