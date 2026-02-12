Chula Vista kicker Jason Myers makes NFL history, inspires Asian athletes

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista native made NFL history during the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, inspiring a new generation of Asian football players worldwide and right here in San Diego.

According to the NFL, Kicker Jason Myers set a new Super Bowl record with five field goals in Sunday's championship game, becoming the first player to exceed 200 points in a single season. The achievement has special significance for Asian athletes who rarely see themselves represented at football's highest level.

Myers, who wears jersey number 5 for the Seahawks, is set to celebrate with his team in Seattle during Wednesday's championship parade.

"Family and friends, we were all crying," said Donny Myers, Jason's father, who fought back tears as he recalled watching his son make history on Sunday.

Myers' father described his son as naturally talented but hardworking, humble, and down-to-earth - qualities that helped him reach football's biggest stage and inspire others who share his heritage.

At Mater Dei Catholic High School, where Myers graduated in 2009, his success has long been a source of pride.

However, Sunday's performance resonated particularly with students like Jordan Dumaran, a running back on the school's football team.

"I remember first walking into the gym, and I saw Jason Myers in the Hall of Fame, and it really gives a lot of players someone to look up to," Dumaran said.

The connection runs deeper for Dumaran, who is Filipino.

Myers is a quarter Filipino, making his Super Bowl success especially meaningful for Asian athletes who see limited representation in professional football.

"I recognize his Filipino heritage as I am a full Filipino," Dumaran said, explaining why Myers' achievement matters to him. "Even though you're Filipino, like you could still do, you make it to the highest level and make history 100%. Everything's possible."

According to the Sports Conflict Institute's 2026 report titled 'NFL Player Racial Demographics: AAPI Representation in Context,' Asian players make up less than 0.3% of NFL players, while Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders account for under 2% of the league. Black/African American make up 53.5%, and White (non-Hispanic) make up about 27%. The report notes that these percentages were drawn from the 2023-2025 NFL roster and demographic studies.

For Dumaran, Myers' historic performance has provided renewed motivation as he pursues his own football dreams

Donny Myers believes his son would have simple advice for young athletes like Dumaran: "Jay is a Chula Vista, a South Bay little guy that's 5'2, 5'3, now in the NFL on the biggest stage. Anybody can do it if they want it and put their hearts into it. So that's exactly what Jay would say is: Now go for your dreams."