Chargers bring back Keenan Allen after one season with Bears

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers agreed Tuesday to terms with six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen returns to the team that drafted him in 2013 after one season with the Chicago Bears.

He is second in Chargers history for both receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530) for a wide receiver.

The Chargers traded him to the Bears last offseason for a fourth-round draft pick. Allen had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven TDs in Chicago.

Allen reunites with quarterback Justin Herbert, who made the 33-year-old wide receiver his favorite target in their time together, with Allen catching 24 TD passes.

Allen joins a wide receiver corps that is different than in recent years. Ladd McConkey returns for his second season after breaking Allen's single-season rookie record for catches and yards. They also have Quentin Johnston, Tyler Conklin and rookies Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith after free agent Mike Williams suddenly retired before the start of training camp.

Allen started 138 of 144 games for the Chargers in his first stint with the team.

He had a record-setting season in 2023, making a single-season franchise record 108 catches.