Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open after years on LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka is making his highly anticipated return to the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, generating the kind of excitement at Torrey Pines not seen since Tiger Woods' last appearance at the tournament. The 5-time major champion spent the past 3 and a half years on the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour before negotiating his way back.

"There are going to be some guys that are happy to see me back, and some guys that won't, and I understand that," Koepka said during a news conference at the tournament media center.

The polarizing golfer reached out to Tiger Woods last month about finding a potential pathway back to the PGA Tour, leaning on their established relationship for guidance.

"Tiger was somebody that I've relied on in the past for questions and answers on how to deal with things, and I felt that was maybe the most comfortable call for me," Koepka said.

Koepka was quickly invited back after agreeing to make a $5 million charitable donation and foregoing Tour bonuses for the rest of the decade. The financial sacrifice doesn't concern him.

"I don't regret anything I do. I've learned a lot, and I always enjoy the ride no matter where I'm at," Koepka said.

The timing of his return centers around family considerations, particularly after his wife Jena revealed news of a miscarriage in October.

"Going through a lot of things. I didn't talk about it, but it was definitely more of a difficult family situation," Koepka said.

The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines felt like the natural choice for his comeback venue.

"I spent a lot of time in La Jolla. It's nice to be back. It's obviously a tough golf course. It's fun to play, but it will really give me a good idea of where my game's at," Koepka said.

Despite his confidence about the decision, one uncertainty remains on his mind.

"Maybe I'm a little nervous about that as well, just to see how, I guess, how the fans respond to it," Koepka said.

Koepka will discover the fan reaction when he tees off Thursday morning at 9:32 on the first hole of the South Course for his opening round.

