Beer's blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres 4-2

Padres Diamondbacks Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt York/AP
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 01:26:50-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Beer’s blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches.

The Padres lost because of a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen were unable to get an out in the ninth.

