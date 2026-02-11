Baseball is back! Padres begin spring training with new manager and returning stars

(KGTV) — Baseball season is officially underway as San Diego Padres pitchers and catchers reported to spring training today in Peoria, Arizona, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting 2026 campaign.

New manager Craig Stammen wasted no time addressing the team's needs on his first day, hinting that General Manager A.J. Preller is still actively working to bolster the pitching staff before Opening Day.

"A.J. has always got something up his sleeve," Stammen said. "In years past, we've signed Dylan Cease, the day before we left Korea. We signed Nick Pivetta last year in the middle of February. Don't put anything past him. I know he's continually working, trying to fill out our roster, and make it the best we can for Opening Day."

The biggest storyline of the day was the return of Joe Musgrove, who quickly took to the mound after missing the entire 2025 season following Tommy John elbow surgery. The veteran pitcher's presence provides a significant boost to a rotation looking to compete at the highest level.

The Padres also received encouraging news about All-Star reliever Jason Adam, who is moving well and even throwing bullpens after suffering a serious knee injury last September. His recovery progress suggests he could be ready for the start of the season.

Spring training also brings facility improvements, with renovations completed around the batting cages at the Peoria Sports Complex, providing players with enhanced training environments.

Stammen has assembled a new coaching staff, including bench coach Randy Knorr and hitting coach Stephen Souza Jr., both of whom are eager to contribute to the team's success.

"I just want to make him the best manager with all of my knowledge of managing, and help him in any way possible and be a sounding board for him," Knorr said.

Souza emphasized his approach to improving the team's offensive production.

"What I'm going to try and bring is controlling the zone, hammering mistakes, being able to make the pitcher do something different out there, because when these guys put the ball on the barrel it's hit hard and goes a long way, typically," Souza said.

The Padres will hold their first official workout tomorrow, with the full squad reporting on Saturday. Several position players, including Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, and Ramon Laureano, are already in Peoria, demonstrating their commitment to getting an early start on preparations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

