Watch
SportsSports News

Actions

A-Rod's nephew Dunand HR in debut; Marlins end skid, top SD

Marlins Padres Baseball
Derrick Tuskan/AP
Miami Marlins' Joe Dunand hits a solo home run against San Diego Padres' Sean Manaea in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in San Diego. The home run was Dunand's first career hit. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Marlins Padres Baseball
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 11:55:28-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled as the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to end a six-game losing streak.

Jorge Soler hit his first career grand slam and Pablo López pitched eight strong innings. Dunand hit a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Sean Manaea into the first row in left-center with one out in the third just hours after his contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

A-Rod tweeted, “WOW! First MLB at-bat HOME RUN. Lets go Joe!!!” Dunand is 695 home runs behind his uncle, who is fourth on the all-time list.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate