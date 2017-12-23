Sports community mourns loss of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg

(KGTV) - The sports community is mourning the death of legendary broadcaster and former San Diego Padres announcer Dick Enberg.

Enberg died Thursday at his home in La Jolla. He was 82-year-old.

The man with the iconic voice most recently served as the voice of the Padres before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. His trademark cries of "Oh my!" and "Touch 'em all!" were commonplace at Petco Park since 2009.

RELATED: Broadcast legend Dick Enberg dies at 82

Friday, news of his passing quickly spread across the internet and the sports community mourned the loss of the brilliant play-by-play caller.

Professor, I’ll miss you coming in the booth to say hello, tell some stories and have some laughs. RIP my friend. Love ya, mean it. Mud 😓 pic.twitter.com/Ny9DJmrYrj — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) December 22, 2017

Extremely shocked and saddened by the passing of Dick Enberg. Class personified. Could not have welcomed me more to SD. #RIP #Legend. pic.twitter.com/Ue4zH6uFsT — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) December 22, 2017

The sad news about Dick Enberg reminds me that we lost Jerry Coleman the same day SDSU upset Kansas (and the Chargers won a playoff game in Cincinnati).



I hope "Oh My!" and "Oh Doctor!" are catching up right now. #RIPDickEnberg — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) December 22, 2017

So sad at the passing of our beloved Dick Enberg. Known some terrific broadcasters and he was among the true greats. Honored to have called him friend & to have had our time together with the #padres. Will miss you Professor. — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) December 22, 2017

In 1958, a man who was getting his doctorate in health sciences decided to take a job announcing Indiana basketball at $35 a game.



He went on to become one of the greatest broadcasters of all time.



Thank you, Dick Enberg. pic.twitter.com/JyXgktMGKB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2017

Just received Dick Enberg’s Christmas card yesterday. Above all else he loved family...sports & broadcasting was a very close second. I’ll remember him for his kindness, class, enthusiasm & timeless talent. He was truly one of a kind and ... Oh My....he will be missed. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) December 22, 2017

Enberg's career spanned baseball, pro and college football, college basketball, golf, and more. His craft was remembered by athletes who recalled his famous voice.

Rest In Peace, Dick Enberg - one of the most famous voices of baseball but more importantly, an amazing man that I am honored to have known. Our condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/2elVEXfAZN — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) December 22, 2017

Heaven has another gentleman RIP Dick Enberg



God Bless the way you loved sports, and cherishing the stories in between, a positive storyteller, OHHH My!!!! — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) December 22, 2017

Sad to hear we lost a legend in life. I grew up listening to his broadcast, got to meet/work with him in SD. And I last spoke to him after the World Series making plans to go on his podcast after the holidays. Rest In Peace, Mr Enberg and thank you what you gave to all of us. https://t.co/UeVNUdqvYA — AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) December 22, 2017

Very Sad to hear of the passing of Dick Enberg, he was an Icon of Broadcasting and inspired me with his passion. May the Lord grant eternal rest and bring peace and comfort to his family. — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) December 22, 2017

RIP to someone who I felt honored to work with and considered a friend.. Dick Enberg. Will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/wrBLWp2OTI — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) December 22, 2017

The Padres released a statement shortly after Enberg's death expressing their condolences.

Statement from the Padres on the passing of Dick Enberg: https://t.co/c3xLaMkoTD pic.twitter.com/wmY6WhGXTN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 22, 2017

This jersey was made as a thank you to the great Dick Enberg for welcoming us to #SanDiego with open arms. He was a legend! #RIPDickEnberg pic.twitter.com/eHXLkBJ2Is — San Diego Seals (@SanDiegoLax) December 22, 2017

"To me, Dick Enberg was the greatest all-around sportscaster who ever lived and will never be emulated. He was a very dear friend of mine. He had my respect, admiration and my friendship. He will be sorely missed." -Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/sFnCZOaGm6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 22, 2017

We are saddened by the passing of broadcaster Dick Enberg, one of the all-time greats.



Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the @Padres family. pic.twitter.com/4v9odT6DNn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) December 22, 2017

Today, a UCLA broadcasting icon, and one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time, passed away. Thank you for the memories, Dick Enberg. We’re all going to miss a true legend #OhMy ☔️ pic.twitter.com/NjhFNuD0Mf — The Den (@uclatheden) December 22, 2017

The MLB Network remembered Enberg in a touching video tribute looking back at his career and dedication to sports.