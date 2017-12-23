Sports community mourns loss of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg
Mark Saunders
9:39 AM, Dec 22, 2017
7:17 PM, Dec 22, 2017
(KGTV) - The sports community is mourning the death of legendary broadcaster and former San Diego Padres announcer Dick Enberg.
Enberg died Thursday at his home in La Jolla. He was 82-year-old.
The man with the iconic voice most recently served as the voice of the Padres before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. His trademark cries of "Oh my!" and "Touch 'em all!" were commonplace at Petco Park since 2009.
So sad at the passing of our beloved Dick Enberg. Known some terrific broadcasters and he was among the true greats. Honored to have called him friend & to have had our time together with the #padres. Will miss you Professor.
Just received Dick Enberg’s Christmas card yesterday. Above all else he loved family...sports & broadcasting was a very close second. I’ll remember him for his kindness, class, enthusiasm & timeless talent. He was truly one of a kind and ... Oh My....he will be missed.
Enberg's career spanned baseball, pro and college football, college basketball, golf, and more. His craft was remembered by athletes who recalled his famous voice.
Rest In Peace, Dick Enberg - one of the most famous voices of baseball but more importantly, an amazing man that I am honored to have known. Our condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/2elVEXfAZN
Sad to hear we lost a legend in life. I grew up listening to his broadcast, got to meet/work with him in SD. And I last spoke to him after the World Series making plans to go on his podcast after the holidays. Rest In Peace, Mr Enberg and thank you what you gave to all of us. https://t.co/UeVNUdqvYA
"To me, Dick Enberg was the greatest all-around sportscaster who ever lived and will never be emulated. He was a very dear friend of mine. He had my respect, admiration and my friendship. He will be sorely missed." -Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/sFnCZOaGm6
Today, a UCLA broadcasting icon, and one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time, passed away. Thank you for the memories, Dick Enberg. We’re all going to miss a true legend #OhMy ☔️ pic.twitter.com/NjhFNuD0Mf