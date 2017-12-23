Sports community mourns loss of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg

Mark Saunders
9:39 AM, Dec 22, 2017
7:17 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Enberg was the TV voice of the Padres.

TV announcer Dick Enberg Sunday, August 31, 2003 at the U. S. Open in New York. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Al Messerschmidt
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV) - The sports community is mourning the death of legendary broadcaster and former San Diego Padres announcer Dick Enberg.

Enberg died Thursday at his home in La Jolla. He was 82-year-old.

The man with the iconic voice most recently served as the voice of the Padres before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. His trademark cries of "Oh my!" and "Touch 'em all!" were commonplace at Petco Park since 2009.

RELATED: Broadcast legend Dick Enberg dies at 82

Friday, news of his passing quickly spread across the internet and the sports community mourned the loss of the brilliant play-by-play caller.

Enberg's career spanned baseball, pro and college football, college basketball, golf, and more. His craft was remembered by athletes who recalled his famous voice.

The Padres released a statement shortly after Enberg's death expressing their condolences.

The MLB Network remembered Enberg in a touching video tribute looking back at his career and dedication to sports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top