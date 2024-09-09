WATCH: Soccer icon Alex Morgan says goodbye to fans

Cheering fans, homemade signs, and big smiles filled Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night.

This was no ordinary game - soccer star Alex Morgan is retiring after a 15-year career.

Following a warm welcome onto the pitch, she received an even warmer goodbye.

“I had the sunglasses on because I was doing this,” said fan Angie Schutt. “And also knowing that she's out there battling in 104-degree heat, pregnant. Like, what a beast.”

Morgan's name is etched in the hearts of fans, young and old.

“She did so much great stuff in her life, and now she’s having a baby,” said young fan Sofia Barenblit. “It’s like, wow, she’s been playing through this, and she’s my hero.”

“I’m a really big fan,” added Mia Hayes.

Morgan’s career has spanned from the U.S. Women’s National Team to playing for San Diego Wave FC since 2022. She’s also been a leading advocate in the fight for equal pay for men and women in U.S. soccer.

“To see her take off her cleats after everything she’s done for women’s soccer—she’s revolutionized it,” said Shutt.

As for what’s next, Morgan is pregnant with her second child, and fans are hoping for a future coaching career.

“But to see her become a coach would be epic, right?” Shutt said. “From player to coach? Phenomenal.”