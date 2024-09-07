"It just felt like this was the right time:" Alex Morgan announces retirement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A single chair at a small table surrounded by rows of reporters. The seat was reserved for Alex Morgan, arguably the face of U.S. women’s soccer, a player who helped push the game forward.

“The only way to succeed is through trying and giving everything you have, and that’s all I’ve tried to do,” Morgan said.

On Friday, Morgan spoke publicly about her decision to step off the pitch.

“I’m just grateful to everyone who played a part, big or small, in my career, and I’m so fortunate that I get to end that career here in this incredible city of San Diego,” she said.

From an Olympic gold medal to World Cup titles, Morgan leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“All of us as female athletes do more than just play our sport,” Morgan said.

Her legacy goes beyond sports. She also worked toward bringing more equity to women’s soccer.

“I hope my legacy is that I pushed the game forward, that I helped gain respect for the women’s game; that I increased the value and investment in the women’s game,” she said.

Morgan said retiring at the end of the 2024 season had always been the plan.

“At the beginning of 2024, I wanted to end this season, you know, going to playoffs, winning a championship. You have big hopes for your last year,” Morgan said.

But plans changed with a midseason retirement.

“A few weeks ago, I found out I was pregnant. And unexpected as it was, I was so happy because this was what our family wanted—just a couple of months sooner than expected,” Morgan said.

She said she consulted her doctor and husband about how long she could safely play. The answer: This Sunday would be her final match.

“It just felt like the right time. I felt like the last couple of weeks I sort of lost a step in playing. And I felt like for my body, my mind, and my heart, this was the right decision at this time,” she said.

There comes a time when every professional athlete has to step away from the game they gave their blood, sweat, and tears to for years.

“It might only be a few minutes, or limited minutes, but I just want to take in every moment of the game on Sunday,” Morgan said.

As she prepares to hang up her boots, Morgan has helped carve a better path for young girls aspiring to be professional soccer players, much like she carved up defenders during her 13-and-a-half-year career.

“I think it’s just, for that young girl, go after anything and everything you can imagine; do what you think is impossible,” she said.

