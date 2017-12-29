Snoop Dogg dawns Chargers jersey at San Diego performance

Mark Saunders
6:42 PM, Dec 28, 2017

(KGTV) - San Diegans hoping to forget the departure of the Chargers won't likely do so anytime soon. Especially when there always seems to be a reminder when least expected.

Take Wednesday nights headliner at The Music Box, Snoop Dogg. While the Long Beach native is no stranger to representing sports teams, that doesn't mean he'll necessary abide by current sports etiquette.

Snoop dawned a San Diego Chargers throwback jersey of LaDainian Tomlinson during his performance:

Daygo 🔥🔥🔥

While plenty appreciated Snoop paying homage to one of the San Diego Chargers' greatest players, others were a bit lukewarm to the move.

"...Should of wore a Gwynn Jersey." - Instagram user "2chits."

"Surprised you went for Chargers over Rams Snoop." - Instagram user "_mattsalomone."

"Burn the jersey old man." - Instagram user "freethesouth."

"The only time they ever had a chance at the Superbowl was with Tomlinson ... I miss that team." - Instagram user "phntm27."

Southern California doesn't seem to have a problem rubbing in the loss. It was LA rapper Ice Cube who told SD via Sports Illustrated, "San Diego, please stop sending us your trash. You sent us the Clippers, now we got the Chargers."

And the bitter relationship will likely continue into the new year.

