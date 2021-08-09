Snell strikes out 13 in 7 innings, Padres blank Dbacks 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs, and the San Diego Padres defeated Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0.

Snell did not allow a hit until the fifth. The left-hander tied his longest outing since joining the Padres this year, yielding just two hits and walking three.

Cronenworth doubled in the first to drive in Adam Frazier.

In the fourth, Cronenworth hit his 16th home run.

Emilio Pagan pitched a perfect eighth for San Diego and Mark Melancon worked around a double by Kole Calhoun in the ninth for his 33rd save.