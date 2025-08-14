SI Women’s Games at Frontwave Arena to bring economic boost to North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The first-ever Sports Illustrated Women’s Games are coming to Oceanside this fall — and while the spotlight will be on the world-class female athletes competing, the real win may be felt by the local economy.

Set to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 at Frontwave Arena, the six-day event will feature six different sports and draw top female competitors from across the globe. It’s a first-of-its-kind event for the venue and a golden opportunity for Oceanside to showcase itself on an international stage.

“This not only puts Frontwave Arena on the map — it proves Oceanside can compete on the world stage,” said Tyler Garcia, VP of business and brand development with Visit Oceanside. “It opens the door to future events that bring more visibility and opportunity to our city.”

Since opening its doors about a year ago, Frontwave Arena has become a magnet for events and visitors. But this fall’s Women’s Games could mark its biggest moment yet — especially for local business owners.

Tarrion Mason, co-owner of Junkyard Sports Bar & Grill, says the arena has already made a noticeable difference in foot traffic.

“I mean, they love the arena — everybody’s been talking about it,” Mason said. “All my poker friends talk about going to basketball games, concerts… It’s been a great addition to Oceanside.”

Mason, a former DJ in the area, has seen firsthand how the venue has drawn in new crowds. After finally opening Junkyard’s doors roughly a year ago, he expects even more avenues of endless opportunity once the Women’s Games kick off.

“I can only imagine what it's going to be like as it grows and gets more popular,” he added. “More concerts, more events — it's just going to be amazing for business.”

Chasen Eddow, director of community relations at Frontwave Arena, believes this event could help redefine the city’s role in regional tourism and sports entertainment.

“This is really special,” Eddow said. “It’s a chance to highlight elite female athletes from all over the world — and for our community to experience that right here in North County. I think this will really pave the way for more events like this moving forward.”

For Oceanside, it’s not just about hosting a groundbreaking sporting event — it’s about building long-term economic momentum.

You can learn more about the games by heading to Sports Illustrated's website.