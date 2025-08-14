First-ever SI Women's Games coming to Oceanside's Frontwave Arena

In just a few months, Frontwave Arena in Oceanside will host the inaugural SI Women's Games, bringing together top female athletes from around the world for a week of competition pitting Team Americas against Team World.

The event, a partnership between Scripps Sports and Sports Illustrated, will showcase six different sports over six consecutive nights beginning Oct. 28.

"It's an incredible opportunity to see all of them in one place. It's the best of the best competing with six different sports across six different nights, and the only place you can really see it all together," Kate O'Malley Randall said.

O'Malley Randall is part of the team at Sports Illustrated, helping bring the SI Women's Games to Oceanside.

"So Sports Illustrated has been covering sports for 70 years, and we've been covering women's sports for most of that, and watching it grow. I think we just saw an opportunity to bring those stories to life in a unique way, with athletes from around the world, and we're so excited to do it here in Oceanside," O'Malley Randall told ABC 10News.

The games will feature women's flag football stars kicking off the competition on Oct. 28, followed by an evening of judo and wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, women's basketball, and concluding with tennis featuring U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens on Nov. 2.

Athletes will accumulate points each night for either Team Americas or Team World, competing for more than just individual glory.

"We have a true competition, so it's every night they're competing, but also there's an overall winner for the whole games," O'Malley Randall said.

A free fan zone will be open outside the arena daily. For those unable to attend in person, ION will provide nightly primetime coverage across the country.

"ION's already the home of the WNBA and NWSL, and they've been a home base for women's sports for quite some time, so it just made a lot of sense."

Below, you'll find a schedule for the games:



Tuesday, Oct. 28 @ 6 p.m.: Flag Football

A three-game series between Team Americas and Team World

First two games will be shorter and worth one and two points Third game is longer and worth three points *Sudden-death playoff in the case of a tie

Wednesday, Oct. 29 @ 6 p.m.: Combat Sports

12 total matches between Team Americas and Team World

Six matches in judo by weight class Six in wrestling by weight class *Sudden death playoff in the case of a tie

Thursday, Oct. 30 @ 6 p.m.: Volleyball

One best-of-five sets match, Team Americas vs. Team World

Friday, Oct. 31 @ 6 p.m.: Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastics: Floor, Beam and Uneven Bars Rhythmic Gymnastics: Team and Individual Trampoline: Both Individual and Synchronized

Saturday, Nov. 1 @ 2 p.m.: Basketball

One full-length game, 20-minute halves

Team Americas vs. Team World

Sunday, Nov. 2 @ 2 p.m.: Tennis + Awards Ceremony

Each match will consist of an eight-game pro set

Americas 1 vs. World 1 (singles) Americas 2 vs World 2 (singles) Americas vs World (doubles)



For more information on the athletes and how to get tickets to the SI Women's Games in Oceanside, visit the Sports Illustrated website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.