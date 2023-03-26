San Diego State defeats Creighton, advances to 1st Final Four in program history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell converted a go-ahead free throw after he was fouled on a floater with 1.2 seconds left, and San Diego State muscled its way into its first Final Four, grinding out a 57-56 victory over Creighton on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's South Region final.

Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Trammell had 12 for the fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6), who slowed down the high-scoring, sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-13) and became the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the national semifinals.

The experienced Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, will play the surprising East Region champion, ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic, on Saturday in Houston for a spot in the national title game.

With the game tied at 56-all on San Diego State’s final possession, Trammell drove toward the free-throw line, elevated for the shot and was fouled by Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard. Trammell missed the first free throw but converted the second.

Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman threw ensuing the inbound pass the length of the floor. San Diego State’s Aguek Arop and Creighton's Arthur Kaluma both jumped for it and the ball deflected out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play and determined that time had expired, and the celebration was on for the Aztecs.

Scheierman had tied the game at 56-all when he stole an inbounds pass and converted a layup with 34 seconds remaining.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points and Scheierman and Arthur Kaluma had 12 apiece for the Bluejays, who went 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

See ABC 10News' original story on the SDSU victory below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KGTV) — The San Diego State Aztecs have made history once again in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, marching on to the program's first-ever Final Four appearance after taking down the Creighton Bluejays, 57-56.

The last time head coach Brian Dutcher was in the Final Four, he was coaching alongside SDSU legend Steve Fisher at Michigan as an assistant. Fast forward 30 years: Dutcher has brought his own team on the cusp of a National Championship appearance, solidifying the Aztecs' presence as a basketball power.

However — SDSU isn't the only squad making history in this year's tournament.

Awaiting the Aztecs in Houston is a fellow mid-major program with 30+ wins on the season: the Florida Atlantic University Owls, the first No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four in over 10 years. FAU head coach Dusty May has also led his team to their first-ever Final Four. Furthermore, this is the Owl's second tournament appearance ever, making their run all the more impressive.

The National Semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This story will be updated with a full game recap shortly.

