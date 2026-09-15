SDSU men's basketball schedule keeps Aztecs close to home, includes road date at UCLA

San Diego State's non-conference basketball schedule is designed to keep the Aztecs — and their fans — close to home, with road trips limited to Las Vegas, Palm Desert and Los Angeles, along with a series of games spread across San Diego County.

Head coach Brian Dutcher said the approach was intentional.

"The furthest we go in non-conference is Vegas. We go to Palm Desert and Vegas. We don't travel multiple time zones. So, we're either in the state or we're in a neighboring state," Dutcher said.

The Aztecs will open the season with five games in San Diego, though only three will be played at Viejas Arena. On Nov. 7, SDSU will face Colorado in the Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena.

"Aztecs fans that used to go to games at the old Sports Arena will get a chance to go back," Dutcher said.

On Nov. 15, the Aztecs will play their first-ever game at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, taking on New Mexico State.

"Looking forward to getting up to Oceanside, get up to the North County area, and let some fans up there just stay close to home and drive to the game," Dutcher said.

One of the marquee non-conference matchups is a Dec. 29 road game at UCLA — the first meeting between the two programs since 2012. The series also includes the first-ever return trip for the Bruins to Viejas Arena during the 2027-2028 season.

"I'm grateful to them for wanting to do that, and give our home fans a year from now an opportunity to have a UCLA game here in this building," Dutcher said.

Combined with a soon-to-be-released Pac-12 schedule that features three fewer trips to altitude, the Aztecs are looking at the most travel-friendly schedule of the Brian Dutcher era.

The season opener at Viejas Arena is on Nov. 3 against Cal State Fullerton.

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