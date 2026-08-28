San Diego Wave FC hosts Racing Louisville on Fan Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego Wave FC is set to host Racing Louisville FC at 7 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium, fresh off their first home victory since the Fourth of July.

Wave FC head coach Jonas Eidevall said the team's supporters are more than a marketing promotion — they are a critical part of the club's success, something he witnessed firsthand in last week's 4-2 win over Utah Royals FC.

"It was coaches, it was players, it was fans, it was one. We all created atmosphere together, and I think that's what makes it so special," Eidevall said.

Eidevall said he wants to see that energy carry into Friday's match.

"I love it when we're loud at Snapdragon. I love it when we are creating that atmosphere of one," Eidevall said.

Rookie defender Mimi Van Zanten said the team is focused on building off last week's momentum.

"A big part going into this game is hoping to continue the momentum that we started with Utah, and then continue to push that through to the rest of the season and hopefully climb a couple of spots on the table, so we're really excited," Van Zanten said.

A win tonight could move the Wave from 6th to as high as 2nd place in the standings. Van Zanten said the coaching staff has played a key role in her development this season.

"They've been really supportive and encouraging in allowing me to take more risks, and kind of developing my game overall, and not just as a defender, which is really special to me," Van Zanten said.

Eidevall echoed that sentiment about his rookie defender.

"Mimi has been incredible so far this season," Eidevall said.

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