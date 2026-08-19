San Diego State RB Lucky Sutton enters senior season on national award watch lists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State running back Lucky Sutton is entering his senior season with national recognition after a breakout junior campaign, earning spots on preseason watch lists for two of college football's most prestigious awards.

Sutton, a Cathedral Catholic High School product, was named to the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back, and the Walter Camp Award for the most outstanding college football player overall. The honors come after he rushed for nearly 1,300 yards during the 2025 season.

But Sutton says honors and awards aren't what motivates him.

"Nothing really individually. Just being part of a team that wins a championship," the senior out of Cathedral Catholic told ABC 10News after a recent practice.

Coaches describe Sutton as a model for his teammates, both in his work ethic and his approach to the game.

"He's a phenomenal player, a phenomenal guy. I love that guy. I'm glad he's still here," said running backs coach Darian Hagan.

Hagan says that influence extends beyond the field and into daily practice.

"I tell the other guys, man, if you're not watching him, if you're not learning from him, then you're doing yourself an injustice, because that dude is a real pro,"

Sutton said he embraces his role as a leader for younger players.

"I just want to do my part, give energy when I can, and really teach these young guys and teach everyone else that's on the field," Sutton said.

He also said he feels the weight of a storied tradition in the Aztecs' backfield, one that includes some of the program's most celebrated names.

"The legacy and the standard in our room -- we've got Marshall Faulk up there, got Rashaad Penny, (Donnell Pumphrey) up there, all the great backs, Ronnie Hillman...in our running back room we always try to dream big and uphold to that standard and get to that legacy," Sutton said.

The Aztecs open the 2026 college football season on September 5 at Snapdragon Stadium against Portland State.

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