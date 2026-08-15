San Diego State holds free scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium ahead of 2026 season opener

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State is giving fans a first look at the 2026 Aztecs team Saturday with a free scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium.

The "First Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium" event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a full scrimmage, giveaways, and a post-scrimmage autograph session. Free tickets can be claimed online at goaztecs.com.

The scrimmage comes three weeks before the Aztecs' season opener against Portland State on Sept. 5.

Senior running back Lucky Sutton said the chance to get back into the stadium before the regular season is something he is looking forward to.

"You know it's going to be cool getting back into Snapdragon Stadium one time before we actually go in there for Portland State. It's going to be good energy and I can't wait to get back in there," Sutton told ABC 10News after practice earlier this week.

Fellow senior running back Christian Washington said the team wants to make an impression on fans ahead of the season.

"We want to put on a show for fans for the upcoming season so they can see what we have so far and be excited for September 5th," Washington added.

SDSU assistant coach and running backs coach Darian Hagan said the change of scenery helps the team break out of the routine of preseason workouts.

"Get us in a game routine. Those guys, it will change their mindset. When you come out here to practice everyday, sometimes the guys get a little stale, but when you go somewhere else and it's a different environment, you get a lot more and different energy," Hagan said.

Hagan also made a direct appeal to fans to come out and support the team.

"We need our fan support. We need people to come out and watch us, watch us perform. Tickets are free, parking is free...get people to come out and watch us because this town is all about San Diego State," Hagan said.

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