San Diego State Aztecs open 2025 football season with 42-0 win over Stony Brook

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Lucky Sutton ran for two touchdowns and Jayden Denegal threw for a score and San Diego State established control early and never let it go and beat Stony BrooK 42-0 in a season opener for both teams Thursday night.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Sutton ran for 100 yards on 22 carries. He ran it in from the 1 to start the scoring with 5:30 left in the first quarter and from the 2 to make it 28-0 with 1:40 left in the third.

After Sutton's opening score, Denegal threw a 25-yard touchdown Jacob Bostick with 37 seconds left in the first for a two-touchdown lead. Gabriel Plascencia added field goals of 42 and 35 yards before halftime to make it 20-0.

Christian Washington plunged in from the 1 to make it 35-0. Parker Threatt closed the scoring with a 5-yard run with 1:54 left.

The Aztecs outgained Stony Brook 453-95.

